Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Sanders Seigler Munn. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Sanders Seigler Munn COLUMBIA - Mary Ann Sanders Seigler Munn moved to her eternal home on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on October 13, 1931, to Carolina Dobey and Joseph O'Hear Sanders in Greenwood, S.C., and moved shortly after her birth to Columbia, S.C, where she lived for the rest of her life. She attended Dreher High School and graduated from the University of South Carolina at the age of 20. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Ray Moody Seigler, with whom she shared almost 37 wonderful years until his death in 1989. They had three children, Ray, Bob and Celia, and raised them in a home rich in love. Twelve years later, Mary Ann married Dr. G. Lacoste Munn and spent 18 joy-filled years with him, or as he liked to say, 217 "lunar-versaries." Mary Ann worked for many years as the pastor's secretary at North Trenholm Baptist Church. She did not like being in the limelight and sought no recognition for herself. She was active in her neighborhood Garden Club and was often the first to volunteer for roles that needed to be filled in her church. She was a vibrant woman of dignity and great inner strength. Always caring about the needs of others, she was gentle, kind, and encouraging. She remained unswervingly positive throughout her life. To her many friends, she is known as a servant who went the extra mile to cheer another or help meet a need. Many would describe her as a Hospitality Queen, sharing her delicious cooking freely with friends, family and newcomers alike. To her grandchildren, she is remembered as "Mamie," who spent time with them on the floor as children and was their greatest cheerleader as young adults. To her children, she holds the title of World's Best Mom, and to her husband, she is best remembered by the verse, "A wife of noble character, who can find? She is worth more than rubies" (Proverbs 31:10). From her Savior, she has undoubtedly already heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant .enter into the joy of your Master" (Matthew 25:21). Mary Ann understood what was truly important in life. Mary Ann was a woman of deep faith and leaves a legacy of many good gifts in the lives of her family due to her faithful prayers. She is survived by her adoring husband, Dr. Munn; her children and their spouses, Bob and Patti Seigler of Greenville, Celia and Henry Deneen, and Virginia Davis Seigler of Raleigh; her nine grandchildren, Laura Cawley (Sean), Lee Deneen (Ella), Carrie Seigler, Courtney Seigler, Leslie Deneen, Robert Seigler, Jr., Annie Seigler, Layna Deneen, and Carol Seigler; her step-children, Carol, Gene and John Munn, all of Texas; six step-grandchildren; and her sister, Susan Lewis. She was predeceased by her son, Ray Moody Seigler, Jr., and her brother, William Sanders. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina. The family will welcome visitors at North Trenholm from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private family graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to North Trenholm Baptist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at

Mary Ann Sanders Seigler Munn COLUMBIA - Mary Ann Sanders Seigler Munn moved to her eternal home on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on October 13, 1931, to Carolina Dobey and Joseph O'Hear Sanders in Greenwood, S.C., and moved shortly after her birth to Columbia, S.C, where she lived for the rest of her life. She attended Dreher High School and graduated from the University of South Carolina at the age of 20. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Ray Moody Seigler, with whom she shared almost 37 wonderful years until his death in 1989. They had three children, Ray, Bob and Celia, and raised them in a home rich in love. Twelve years later, Mary Ann married Dr. G. Lacoste Munn and spent 18 joy-filled years with him, or as he liked to say, 217 "lunar-versaries." Mary Ann worked for many years as the pastor's secretary at North Trenholm Baptist Church. She did not like being in the limelight and sought no recognition for herself. She was active in her neighborhood Garden Club and was often the first to volunteer for roles that needed to be filled in her church. She was a vibrant woman of dignity and great inner strength. Always caring about the needs of others, she was gentle, kind, and encouraging. She remained unswervingly positive throughout her life. To her many friends, she is known as a servant who went the extra mile to cheer another or help meet a need. Many would describe her as a Hospitality Queen, sharing her delicious cooking freely with friends, family and newcomers alike. To her grandchildren, she is remembered as "Mamie," who spent time with them on the floor as children and was their greatest cheerleader as young adults. To her children, she holds the title of World's Best Mom, and to her husband, she is best remembered by the verse, "A wife of noble character, who can find? She is worth more than rubies" (Proverbs 31:10). From her Savior, she has undoubtedly already heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant .enter into the joy of your Master" (Matthew 25:21). Mary Ann understood what was truly important in life. Mary Ann was a woman of deep faith and leaves a legacy of many good gifts in the lives of her family due to her faithful prayers. She is survived by her adoring husband, Dr. Munn; her children and their spouses, Bob and Patti Seigler of Greenville, Celia and Henry Deneen, and Virginia Davis Seigler of Raleigh; her nine grandchildren, Laura Cawley (Sean), Lee Deneen (Ella), Carrie Seigler, Courtney Seigler, Leslie Deneen, Robert Seigler, Jr., Annie Seigler, Layna Deneen, and Carol Seigler; her step-children, Carol, Gene and John Munn, all of Texas; six step-grandchildren; and her sister, Susan Lewis. She was predeceased by her son, Ray Moody Seigler, Jr., and her brother, William Sanders. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina. The family will welcome visitors at North Trenholm from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private family graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to North Trenholm Baptist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close