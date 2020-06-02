Mary Ann Taylor LEXINGTON A visitation for Mary Ann Taylor, 62, will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Mrs. Taylor was born April 1, 1958 in Dillon, SC and passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Teodora and Roman Cieluch. Mrs. Taylor was employed by Kohl's Department Store. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Taylor of Lexington; sister, Barbara Carter (late husband, Donald Carter) of Dillon, SC; nephew, Scott Carter (Rutledge) of Mt. Pleasant; niece, Michele Smith (Dwayne) of Dillon, SC; great niece, Beth Welch (Shad) of Turbeville, SC; 12 great great nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Jim Taylor of Myrtle Beach; sister-in-law, Debbie Roberson of Myrtle Beach and brothers-in-law, Rich Taylor (Denise) of Raleigh, NC and Stretch Taylor of Myrtle Beach. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 2, 2020.