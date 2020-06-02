Mary Ann Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Taylor LEXINGTON A visitation for Mary Ann Taylor, 62, will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Mrs. Taylor was born April 1, 1958 in Dillon, SC and passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Teodora and Roman Cieluch. Mrs. Taylor was employed by Kohl's Department Store. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Taylor of Lexington; sister, Barbara Carter (late husband, Donald Carter) of Dillon, SC; nephew, Scott Carter (Rutledge) of Mt. Pleasant; niece, Michele Smith (Dwayne) of Dillon, SC; great niece, Beth Welch (Shad) of Turbeville, SC; 12 great great nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Jim Taylor of Myrtle Beach; sister-in-law, Debbie Roberson of Myrtle Beach and brothers-in-law, Rich Taylor (Denise) of Raleigh, NC and Stretch Taylor of Myrtle Beach. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved