Service Information

Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington , SC 29072
(803)-490-7137

Visitation
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church

Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church
1205 Old Cherokee Road
Lexington , SC

Mary Ann Wade LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life service for Mary Ann Wade, 86, of Lexington, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Pastor Faye Stephens will officiate. The family will greet friends for 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Mary Ann Wade passed away February 16, 2020. Born in Great Falls, she was a daughter of the late Walker Attaway McWaters and Mildred Caskey McWaters. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved life and made friends everywhere she went. She adored her time on Lake Wateree, and was instrumental in forming the Liberty Hill Dance Club. Mary Ann also enjoyed gardening, and playing bridge or any card game. She was affectionately known as "MAW" to her many friends and family. Mary Ann was a life-long church member of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, and Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington, where she was a member of the Wilbur Rogers Sunday School Class. Mary Ann is survived by her children; sons, Randall Robinson (Kathryn) of Lexington, Mike Robinson (Carol) of Lexington; daughter, Julie Sumner (Bill) of Lexington; son, Jon Robinson (Lisa) of Pelion; stepchildren, Denise Wade Jordan (Randy) of Lancaster, Dennis Wade (Marie) of Myrtle Beach; 13 grandchildren, Amy, Ryan, Ali, Elizabeth, Jacob, Michal Ann, Jill, Taylor, Erica, Kristen, Ivey, Grayson, Jayson; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Crolley of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Jake Wade, and two brothers. The family would like to thank all those who were involved in the care of Mary Ann over the past several years. Memorials may be made to the Wilbur Rogers Sunday School Class at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.

