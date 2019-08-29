Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Young Hunter. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Young Hunter COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Mary Ann Young Hunter, 81, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Todd Loman, Andy Tollison, Joey Young, Nick Young, and her grandsons, who she adored. Mrs. Hunter died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born May 8, 1938 in Lower Richland County, she was a daughter of the late Elise Cotton Young and James Hopkins Young, Sr. She graduated from Lower Richland High School and attended Winthrop College. Ann married Walter Hunter, Jr. on December 19, 1959. She retired as a delinquent tax collector for Richland County. Ann was an active member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church for over fifty years, serving in many different ways. She grew up at Lebanon Methodist and loved that all her family was now part of the hallowed ground, known as the cemetery. Ann is survived by her husband, Walter Hunter, Jr.; son, Walter "Tripp" Hunter III, his wife Lyn; daughters, Susan Young Hunter Lifchez, her husband Marc, and Elise Reid Hunter Wallace, her husband Ted; and eight grandchildren, Virginia Ann Lifchez Sullivan, her husband Tom, Walter "Tradd" Hunter IV, James Coleman Hunter, Hunter Jerome Lifchez, Carolyne Reid Wallace, William Hopkins Hunter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Hunter Wallace Crance, her husband J.D., and Ethan Lucas Lifchez. She is also survived by her brother, Jimmy and wife Frieda; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Clara "Too Too" Rush, her husband Carl; brother, Thomas B. Young; cousins, Ruth Smith and Mary Hogan; and beloved "Mammy," Lucy Ann Jenkins. She wants all to remember the good times, always be mindful of the needs and care of others and when you think of her to smile and say that she had a good life. Ann volunteered in many different areas and cared dearly for the less fortunate. She always felt blessed to have had such a loving and caring family and for the values she was taught by her parents and so many other people who helped shape her life. Remember that forever can come tomorrow, so live each day as it might be your last. She cherished her life-long friends from childhood and enjoyed many good times they shared over the years. The get-togethers they had at the lake and Nan's river house were special to her. She adored her Thursday luncheon (forever) friends and the good memories they shared over fifty years, her friends from 2020 Hampton, especially her Shanghai group, and her courtyard neighbors. Ann loved dancing, Clemson Tigers, and the times spent at Clemson Towers. Many thanks to Dr. William Merritt, Dr. Margaret Matthews, Kathy, Mary, and the entire staff of S.C.O.A.; a special thanks to Sharon Hinson for her 25 years of help; and to Wanda Clark for her help until the end. Memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29209; or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 10220 Garners Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044. Please sign the online guestbook at

Mary Ann Young Hunter COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Mary Ann Young Hunter, 81, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Todd Loman, Andy Tollison, Joey Young, Nick Young, and her grandsons, who she adored. Mrs. Hunter died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born May 8, 1938 in Lower Richland County, she was a daughter of the late Elise Cotton Young and James Hopkins Young, Sr. She graduated from Lower Richland High School and attended Winthrop College. Ann married Walter Hunter, Jr. on December 19, 1959. She retired as a delinquent tax collector for Richland County. Ann was an active member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church for over fifty years, serving in many different ways. She grew up at Lebanon Methodist and loved that all her family was now part of the hallowed ground, known as the cemetery. Ann is survived by her husband, Walter Hunter, Jr.; son, Walter "Tripp" Hunter III, his wife Lyn; daughters, Susan Young Hunter Lifchez, her husband Marc, and Elise Reid Hunter Wallace, her husband Ted; and eight grandchildren, Virginia Ann Lifchez Sullivan, her husband Tom, Walter "Tradd" Hunter IV, James Coleman Hunter, Hunter Jerome Lifchez, Carolyne Reid Wallace, William Hopkins Hunter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Hunter Wallace Crance, her husband J.D., and Ethan Lucas Lifchez. She is also survived by her brother, Jimmy and wife Frieda; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Clara "Too Too" Rush, her husband Carl; brother, Thomas B. Young; cousins, Ruth Smith and Mary Hogan; and beloved "Mammy," Lucy Ann Jenkins. She wants all to remember the good times, always be mindful of the needs and care of others and when you think of her to smile and say that she had a good life. Ann volunteered in many different areas and cared dearly for the less fortunate. She always felt blessed to have had such a loving and caring family and for the values she was taught by her parents and so many other people who helped shape her life. Remember that forever can come tomorrow, so live each day as it might be your last. She cherished her life-long friends from childhood and enjoyed many good times they shared over the years. The get-togethers they had at the lake and Nan's river house were special to her. She adored her Thursday luncheon (forever) friends and the good memories they shared over fifty years, her friends from 2020 Hampton, especially her Shanghai group, and her courtyard neighbors. Ann loved dancing, Clemson Tigers, and the times spent at Clemson Towers. Many thanks to Dr. William Merritt, Dr. Margaret Matthews, Kathy, Mary, and the entire staff of S.C.O.A.; a special thanks to Sharon Hinson for her 25 years of help; and to Wanda Clark for her help until the end. Memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29209; or Lebanon United Methodist Church, 10220 Garners Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close