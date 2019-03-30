Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Frances Arnold COLUMBIA Mary Frances Arnold, 96, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 27, 2019 at Parkridge Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 19, 1922 to the late William Franklin and Mary Edna Chapman. Mary Frances enjoyed traveling, working with flowers, and watching the Atlanta Braves. Mary Frances is survived by a daughter, Arlene Hunt; sister, Argy Hagins; grandchildren, Todd and Kimberly; great-grandson, Dylan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Arnold; brothers' Grady, Baker, and Ray Chapman. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7239 Patterson Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on March 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark J. Buchan officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff at Parkridge Hospital. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

