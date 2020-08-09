Mary Ayala COLUMBIA - Mary Ayala, 52, of Columbia, SC, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1967 in Puerto Rico to Carmen Laguer and Luis Ayala-Toledo. Mary worked as a interpreter at Lexington Medical Center for many years. She will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her immediate family which includes her son, Alejandro Herrea-Ayala, her father, Luis Ayala-Toledo and her brother, Luis C. Ayala. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com