Mary Ayala
Mary Ayala COLUMBIA - Mary Ayala, 52, of Columbia, SC, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1967 in Puerto Rico to Carmen Laguer and Luis Ayala-Toledo. Mary worked as a interpreter at Lexington Medical Center for many years. She will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her immediate family which includes her son, Alejandro Herrea-Ayala, her father, Luis Ayala-Toledo and her brother, Luis C. Ayala. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
