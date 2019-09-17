Mary Bailey King IRMO Funeral service for Mary Bailey King, 94, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Mrs. King passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Barnwell County, she was the daughter of the late William Ashley Bailey and Salome Brabham Bailey Outlaw. She was the wife of the late Herbert Ray King. Mrs. King was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Barbee; son, Warren King (Paige); sister, Evelyn Greene; brother-in-law, Rex King; sister-in-law, Carol Elkins (Howard); grandson, Brandon Barbee (Kate); granddaughters, Kelly King Butler (Jeff), Emily King Marshall (Beau) and their mother, Patti T. King. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Clay and Austin Butler, Natalie Barbee, Gunner and Josie Marshall. Mrs. King was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Barbee and sister, Josephine Moore. The family would like to thank the staff of Generations of Irmo and Regency Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. King. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 2011 Lake Murray Blvd. Irmo, SC 29063. Please sign the online guestbook at dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019