Mary Bleckley Boozer COLUMBIA - Mary Bleckley Boozer, 71, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born June 23, 1949, she was a daughter of the late James Marion Boozer, Sr. and Laura Mary Bleckley Boozer. Mary was raised in Columbia and graduated from Eau Claire High School. She began working at Blue Cross Blue Shield at the age of 18 and retired following a 45-year career. Mary had a very active lifestyle and enjoyed playing league softball, bowling, and golf. She was fun loving, full of life, kind, and had a huge heart. Mary will be greatly missed by her family, as well as her many friends and former coworkers. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Columbia. Survivors include her brother, Thomas Chappell Boozer (Susan); sister-in-law, Mary C. Boozer; nephews, James Marion "Tray" Boozer, III, Chad Haskell Boozer, Jason Brawley, Jeremy Noah Boozer, Thomas Chappell Boozer, Jr.; nieces, Brady Boozer Godfrey, Georgia Nova Boozer and Laura Boozer Wentzky. Mary was also survived by her aunt, Jane Bleckley and her dear and devoted friend, Laura Godfrey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Marion Boozer, Jr. and George Franklin "Sparky" Boozer. A family celebration for Mary will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804 or by visiting https://www.aspca.org/
