Mary "June" Bouknight CAYCE Mary "June" Prosser Bouknight, 83, of Cayce, S.C., wife of Herman D. Bouknight, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Hannah, S.C., to the late Ezelle and Pecola Prosser. She graduated from Hannah High School and the Baptist Hospital Nursing School. She enjoyed reading and participating in the Augsburg Sunday School Class of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Eaddy (Robert) and Cynthia "Cindy" Bouknight; one son, Stephen "Steve" Bouknight; one sister, Mattie Varn (Buddy); and one brother, Jerry Prosser (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lucille Hanna, Charlotte Looney, Bobbie Kinsey, Everette Prosser, Ansel Prosser and Eugene Prosser. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Augsburg Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Ste 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on June 10, 2019