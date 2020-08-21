1/1
Mary Bright Darby
Mary Bright Darby CHARLESTON, SC - Mrs. Mary Bright Darby of Charleston, S.C., was called from labor to reward on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. A Walterboro, S.C., native and Columbia College graduate, Mrs. Darby taught in Richland School District One, retired from the Charleston County School District and was a former President of the AME Church's Columbia Conference Women's Missionary Society. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Joseph A. Darby; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason C. (Cherisse) Darby and Jeremy C. (Hayley) Darby; three grandchildren, Jax L. Darby, Zora J. Darby and Naomi C. Darby and a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation for Mrs. Darby will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 pm at Pasley's Mortuary, 1115 5th Ave., Charleston. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., N. Charleston. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Services. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Memories & Condolences

August 20, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maggie Thomas
August 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Darby. She was kind and thoughtful. I worked with her at E.L. Frierson Elementary. My prayers and sympathy goes out to your family.
Alfreda Brown
Coworker
August 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mary. Your fond memories of her will remain forever in your hearts. May our Great and Mighty God continue to comfort the Darby and Bright families...

With Deepest Sympathy....
Maggie & Bill Thomas
Friend
August 16, 2020
Deacon & Deaconess Bryant of Charity Missionary Baptist Church offer our deepest condolences.
Clarence Bryant
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ethel White Goodwine
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
It was just over 20 years ago when I joined Morris Brown AME Church. Mary Darby was most warm and welcoming to me in a new church and a new city. I'll never forget her kindness and support.
Victor Owens
Friend
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anderson Grant
Family
August 15, 2020
It was indeed a pleasure to have worked with Mrs Darby at Blaney Elementary. I am saddened to learn of her passing, and I extend my condolences to her family.
Deborah D Moseley
Coworker
August 15, 2020
To Rev. Darby and family, on behalf of our pastor, Rev. Merrielee Salley, 1st gentleman- Bro. Clarence Salley, Ministerial Staff, Officers and Members of Greater Middleton Chapel AME Church; our sincere and deepest sympathy goes out to you. We know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. May you find Peace, Comfort and Strength from the Lord as you take one day at a time. God bless and keep you.
The Greater Middleton Chapel Family, Rev. M. Salley- Pastor
Shirley McPherson
