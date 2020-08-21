Mary Bright Darby CHARLESTON, SC - Mrs. Mary Bright Darby of Charleston, S.C., was called from labor to reward on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. A Walterboro, S.C., native and Columbia College graduate, Mrs. Darby taught in Richland School District One, retired from the Charleston County School District and was a former President of the AME Church's Columbia Conference Women's Missionary Society. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Joseph A. Darby; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason C. (Cherisse) Darby and Jeremy C. (Hayley) Darby; three grandchildren, Jax L. Darby, Zora J. Darby and Naomi C. Darby and a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation for Mrs. Darby will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 pm at Pasley's Mortuary, 1115 5th Ave., Charleston. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., N. Charleston. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Services. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store