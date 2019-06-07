Mary Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brown.
Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary P. Brown HOPKINS - Funeral Services for Deaconess Mary P. Brown will be held 12 noon Saturday June 8, 2019 at New Light Beulah Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm at J P Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel She is survived by her children, George (Romelda) Brown, Andra ( Gloria) Brown, Arnold Brown, Roosevelt Coleman, Janise (Michael) Dove, Sharon Brown, Carol (Jake) Morant; sisters, Carolyn ( Allen) Green, Irma Patterson, Sarah (Randolph) Franklin, English Patterson, Virginia Patterson; sisters- in- law, Mary Etta Cole, Sallie Mitchell, Rebecca Brown; brothers-in-law; Benjamin (Rhonda) Brown, Albert (LaVerne) Brown, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.