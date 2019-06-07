Mary P. Brown HOPKINS - Funeral Services for Deaconess Mary P. Brown will be held 12 noon Saturday June 8, 2019 at New Light Beulah Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00pm at J P Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel She is survived by her children, George (Romelda) Brown, Andra ( Gloria) Brown, Arnold Brown, Roosevelt Coleman, Janise (Michael) Dove, Sharon Brown, Carol (Jake) Morant; sisters, Carolyn ( Allen) Green, Irma Patterson, Sarah (Randolph) Franklin, English Patterson, Virginia Patterson; sisters- in- law, Mary Etta Cole, Sallie Mitchell, Rebecca Brown; brothers-in-law; Benjamin (Rhonda) Brown, Albert (LaVerne) Brown, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019