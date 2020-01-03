Mary Henagan King Butler COLUMBIA - Mary Henagan King Butler, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue; followed by a brief graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends will be received immediately following at Thompson Funeral Homes, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, South Carolina. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com for the Butler family.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020