Mary C. Stafford COLUMBIA - Mary C. Stafford, 57, of Columbia, earned her wings on April 6, 2020 after battling for many years with multiple health issues. Born October 24, 1962, in Anchorage, Alaska, she was the daughter of the late Vernon E. and Nan C. Stafford. She loved to read and travel and was the go-to person for medical questions for family members. Mary began her career as a medical laboratory technician in Columbia, SC and Mesa, AZ. She transitioned to work as a medical equipment sales representative for Helena Laboratories in Beaumont, TX, and for Sigma Diagnostics in St. Louis, MO. She concluded her career working for Roche Diagnostics where she was given the opportunity to travel the world and received many Accolades and Awards for being a top salesperson. She was a long-time member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Celebration Sunday School class. Survivors include her two sisters, Linda S. Pierson (Blair) of Beaufort, SC, Betty Lynn Helms of Columbia, SC; and one brother, Lester E. Stafford of Manning, SC; and her fur baby, "Lucy". She was the proud aunt of several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The service for Ms. Stafford will be private due to the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic. A live stream of the service may be seen by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com beginning at 2 o'clock, Friday, April 10th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204; or to Lutheran Hospice, 3401 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204 Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 8, 2020

