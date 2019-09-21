Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. "Connie" Thayer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary C. "Connie" Thayer IRMO A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. "Connie" Thayer, will be held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. with a visitation to follow at the church. Interment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Connie was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 23, 1925, to the late Joseph Conroy and Susan Daly Conroy. She passed away on September 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Thayer along with her late husband, Russell King Thayer, Jr. were founding members of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Surviving are her daughters, Susan Reinhart (Peter) of Charlotte, NC and Terri Saxon (Lamar) of Columbia, SC; son, Russell King Thayer III (Scarlett) of Clemson, SC; grandchildren Adam Saxon, Joey, Buster and Ann Nimmer and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church or a charity of ones' choice. Online condolences may be sent to

