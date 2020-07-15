1/
Mary Carpenter Brannon GREENVILLE - Mary Carpenter Brannon, 94, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Paw Creek, NC, she was the daughter of the late D.O. Carpenter, Sr. and Evelena Coble Carpenter. Mary is survived by her son, Michael H. Brannon and his wife, Janet; daughter, Laurie A. Brigman and her husband, Bob; five grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark K. Brannon; a sister, Dorothy C. Hendrix; and a brother, Col. D.O. Carpenter, Jr. A graduate of Newberry College, she was a school teacher, a homemaker, and worked as a receptionist at the J. B. White beauty salon at Dutch Square Mall in Columbia, SC. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caring staff of NHC HealthCare, Mauldin, who made the final years of her life so comfortable. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mary's family has chosen to have a private service. In recognition of Mary's love for animals, especially cats, friends are encouraged to make a memorial donation to their local Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 15, 2020.
