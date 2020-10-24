Mary Carter
March 25, 1960 - October 21, 2020
Little Mountain, South Carolina - God, who had largely grown impatient waiting for his servant Louie (Mary Louise) Carter, finally called her home on October 21, 2020. As any of her friends would tell you, Louie lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. During her last few months on earth, she would often tell her family, "I had a good life." Louie was born on March 25, 1960 to Don (Bascom Donald) Cranshaw III and Polly (Frances George) Cranshaw in Columbia, SC, where she spent most of her adolescent and teenage years getting into all manner of devilment. Louie was the oldest of 3 and spent much of her childhood torturing and pranking her two younger brothers, Don (Bascom Donald IV) and Brad (Bradford William).
Upon graduating from Irmo High in 1979, she was off to Clemson University in pursuit of a business degree. Before classes even started, she met the love of her life Eddie (Edward Delmar) Carter Jr. She and Eddie were the perfect match, each perfectly filling a void in the other's heart and both head-over-heals in love. After graduating, Eddie and Louie married on June 5, 1982, and so began their 38 years of marital bliss. Not long after moving to the beach (North Litchfield Beach, SC), along came their daughter, Amanda (Amanda Louise), and son, Drew (Andrew Reuben). The new parents had no idea what parenting would be like, but quickly adapted and thus they became the happy Carter family of four.
The family moved back to Columbia, SC in 1993 where Louie's parents resided and started the next chapter of Louie's life. She held many banking and insurance industry jobs while in Columbia, but finally left the corporate world in June of 2018 to pursue her love for plants by starting Tiger Lily Flower Farm, a producer of organic, locally-grown, cut flowers. She composted just about anything and was insistent that no "chemical" should ever touch a petal on any of her flowers. She also held the distinction of being a Master Gardener.
The sunshine of Louie's life arrived in July of 2016 when her granddaughter Cora (Cora Louise Thomas) was born. Louie (now Nana) did love that child.
We will miss Louie's dry sense of humor, off-color jokes, tailgate dancing, and good-natured pranks, while we continue to live out our earthly lives, awaiting the day when we join her once again for laughter and fun in our heavenly home.
A service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on St. Andrews Road in Irmo, SC at 2:00 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 (face masks required). The service can also be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/relu.church
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in honor of Louie's life to the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson, one of Louie's favorite hangouts. You can mail a check payable to "SCBG" to Angel Perkins at South Carolina Botanical Garden/150 Discovery Lane/Clemson, SC 29634-0174, and mark it as a memorial donation in honor of Louie Carter.