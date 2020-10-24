1/1
Little Mountain, South Carolina - God, who had largely grown impatient waiting for his servant Louie (Mary Louise) Carter, finally called her home on October 21, 2020. As any of her friends would tell you, Louie lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. During her last few months on earth, she would often tell her family, "I had a good life." Louie was born on March 25, 1960 to Don (Bascom Donald) Cranshaw III and Polly (Frances George) Cranshaw in Columbia, SC, where she spent most of her adolescent and teenage years getting into all manner of devilment. Louie was the oldest of 3 and spent much of her childhood torturing and pranking her two younger brothers, Don (Bascom Donald IV) and Brad (Bradford William).
Upon graduating from Irmo High in 1979, she was off to Clemson University in pursuit of a business degree. Before classes even started, she met the love of her life Eddie (Edward Delmar) Carter Jr. She and Eddie were the perfect match, each perfectly filling a void in the other's heart and both head-over-heals in love. After graduating, Eddie and Louie married on June 5, 1982, and so began their 38 years of marital bliss. Not long after moving to the beach (North Litchfield Beach, SC), along came their daughter, Amanda (Amanda Louise), and son, Drew (Andrew Reuben). The new parents had no idea what parenting would be like, but quickly adapted and thus they became the happy Carter family of four.
The family moved back to Columbia, SC in 1993 where Louie's parents resided and started the next chapter of Louie's life. She held many banking and insurance industry jobs while in Columbia, but finally left the corporate world in June of 2018 to pursue her love for plants by starting Tiger Lily Flower Farm, a producer of organic, locally-grown, cut flowers. She composted just about anything and was insistent that no "chemical" should ever touch a petal on any of her flowers. She also held the distinction of being a Master Gardener.
The sunshine of Louie's life arrived in July of 2016 when her granddaughter Cora (Cora Louise Thomas) was born. Louie (now Nana) did love that child.
We will miss Louie's dry sense of humor, off-color jokes, tailgate dancing, and good-natured pranks, while we continue to live out our earthly lives, awaiting the day when we join her once again for laughter and fun in our heavenly home.
A service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on St. Andrews Road in Irmo, SC at 2:00 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 (face masks required). The service can also be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/relu.church
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in honor of Louie's life to the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson, one of Louie's favorite hangouts. You can mail a check payable to "SCBG" to Angel Perkins at South Carolina Botanical Garden/150 Discovery Lane/Clemson, SC 29634-0174, and mark it as a memorial donation in honor of Louie Carter.


Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Service
02:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
My heart is broken to hear of the passing of such a dear friend. I miss you so much and know you will be looking over us all “Where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness”. Clemson tailgating will never be the same without seeing your smiling face, those beautiful flower arrangements, and receiving those amazing hugs. Miss you dearly and know your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Blake Thomas
Friend
October 23, 2020
This past spring my sister-in-law, Polly, invited me to go on an adventure. We spent a delightful morning with Louie in Irmo surrounded by all her beautiful flowers she had for sale. I came home with an arm full of sunflowers. I will always remember this special visit with Louie and Polly and the laughter and fun we had. My mother and I are praying for you all. God bless you.
Julie Fitzgibbon
Friend
October 23, 2020
I was do sad to hear of Louie's passing. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Jill Atkinson
October 22, 2020
Eddie, I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Catherine Carter Bryant
Family
October 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Carter and Cranshaw families. Louie was a a delightful person. She will be missed!
Mary Easter
Friend
October 22, 2020
Eddie & family,
Please know y’all are in are thoughts and prayers. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felix & Nita Ayres
Friend
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
We loved Louie. She will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Glenn and Susie McGuffin
Friend
October 22, 2020
Louie Carter was a dear church friend while we were in Ruth Circle at Redeemer Lutheran in Columbia, SC. She had a quick wit, pleasant personality, helping spirit and a big heart. I will miss her, but I am grateful she is at peace with our Lord.
Wendy McCreary
Friend
October 22, 2020
Mrs. Louie was kind, funny and full of life! She always made me feel welcomed and appreciated. Her hugs were the best and her smile lit up a room. Her fierce love of her family and her friends was a true inspiration. And I am grateful to have known her. May the peace, light, love and hope of Jesus Christ be with Eddie, Amanda, Drew, Cora and all their family and friends. "I am the Resurrection and the Life" says Jesus.
Elise Stringer
Friend
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
I will miss Louie and her contagious laughter. She had a special way to make the day seem brighter.
May God bless you and grant you peace in your time of sorrow.

Pixie Burnside
Friend
