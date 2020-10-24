Mrs. Louie was kind, funny and full of life! She always made me feel welcomed and appreciated. Her hugs were the best and her smile lit up a room. Her fierce love of her family and her friends was a true inspiration. And I am grateful to have known her. May the peace, light, love and hope of Jesus Christ be with Eddie, Amanda, Drew, Cora and all their family and friends. "I am the Resurrection and the Life" says Jesus.

Elise Stringer

Friend