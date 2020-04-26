Mary Claire Fitts GASTON - Mary Claire Reed Fitts, 79, of Gaston, South Carolina passed away April 23, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1940 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Carlisle and Mae Whetstone Reed. Mary Claire is survived by her husband, John Fitts, Jr.; sons, John Fitts, III (Stephanie) of Gilbert, SC and Teddy Fitts (Kerri) of Ballentine, SC; daughter, Debbie Hinkle (Scott) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Austin Fitts-Jones (Cam), Devin Fitts, Sumner Thomas (Rebecca), Rachel Thomas, and Katie Fitts; and sisters, Anne Edwards (Jim) of Laurens, SC and Sara McArthur (Don) of Valdosta, GA. Mary Claire was a graduate of Eau Claire High School and attended the University of South Carolina. She retired from SCE&G in lake management (remembered as the "dam lady"). Mary Claire was an active member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, where she was a children's Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, but her true love was children. She was Mom not only to her children and grandchildren, but to everyone she met. Given the current circumstances, the family will be holding a private ceremony with a public memorial for family and friends to be held once restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at www.alz.org/sc or 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020