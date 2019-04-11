Mary McFadden Clanton DARLINGTON Mary McFadden Clanton of Darlington died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Darlington Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery directed by Belk Funeral Home. There will be a visitation on Thursday, April 11 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 104 Oakview Dr. Darlington, SC 29532. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either the Susan Johnson Memorial Fund or the Endowment Fund, both at Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl Street, Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019