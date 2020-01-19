Mary Elma Ridlehoover Clark NEWBERRY - Mary Elma Ridlehoover Clark, 83, widow of Royce Edward Clark, died January 16, 2020. Born on July 24, 1936 in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Edgar "Ed" and Alma Hawkins Ridlehoover. She worked for many years at Old School Manufacturing and later Damon International. "Miss Mary"retired from Dowd's Daycare and enjoyed being able to love and care for the children for 27 years. She was a member of College Street Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. She loved her dogs, which were her "best friends,"Gretta and Belle. She is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Dowd of Newberry, Beverly (Carl) Graddick of Newberry, and Christie (Richard) Kay of Fort Mill; sons, Bobby Clark of Prosperity and Mike Clark of Newberry; sisters, Caroline Irene Crouch of Prosperity and Betty Stafford of Gaston; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Dowd Nichols, Adrian Dowd Sinclair, Robert "R.J." Dowd, Robbie Clark, Daniell Clark, Brandon Clark, Hayden Clark, Carley Dominick, Christopher Clark Graddick, Jenna Clark, Michelle Clark, Kayla Clark, Emily Kay, and Caroline Kay; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Myra Ridlehoover and by grandchildren, Kevin Michael Graddick and Daniel Alexander Graddick. Services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at College Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. The family will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dowd, 45 Apple Orchard Lane, Newberry and will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to College Street Baptist Church, 3240 College Street, Newberry, SC 29108. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020