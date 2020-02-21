Mary Claytor HOPKINS Service for Mary Aleatha Frye Claytor, 83, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Claytor died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Hebron, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Davis and Mary Ethel Bennett Frye. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree. Surviving are her children, Billy Barfield (Karen), Deborah Crews (John), Perry Barfield (Annie) and Lisa Barfield; grandchildren, Nikki Edwards (William), Jamie Barfield (Brittany), Amy McCutcheon (Shawn), Stephen Chandler (Melissa), Hunter Crews (Ashton) and Will Barfield (Ashley); thirteen great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Pam Claytor, Pat Claytor and Sherrie Fortner; sister-in-law, Linda Boyer (Biff); brother-in-law, Jack Claytor (Miriam); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward McCrady Claytor; daughter, Sherry Barfield; and grandsons, Jason Barfield and B.J. Tomlinson. Memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Congaree, 1100 Elm Savannah Rd., Hopkins, SC 29061. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020