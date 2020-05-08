Mary Collins Brigman CONWAY - Mary Collins Brigman, age 76, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born September 10, 1943 in Winnsboro, SC she was a daughter of the late Milton and Mary Collins. Mrs. Brigman was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway. She loved writing and authored a children's book. Mrs. Brigman enjoyed teaching. She was a loving mother who was incredibly patient, devoted, and dedicated to her children. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie Brigman. Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth and Krysti; one son, Jeb; one grandson, Briggs; one brother, Tom Collins (Jane) of Raleigh, NC; an aunt, Dot Collins of Surfside Beach; and several cousins. The family truly regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral services will be private. Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers. Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International, Chicken Link. https://www.heifer.org/gift-catalog/animals/flock-of-chicks.html Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.