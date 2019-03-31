Mary Cooper

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Cooper.

Mary Furgess Cooper COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Furgess Cooper will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10 a.m.) in the First Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Serenity Section. A family visitation will be held Sunday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her son, Ronald A. (Janice) Cooper, Sr.; daughter, Anita C. Adams; brothers, Frank (Deloris) Furgess and John (Alexzena) Furgess; sisters, Hattie F. Outlaw, Sarah Furgess, and Norma (Edward) Myers; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Benedict College in the name of Mary Furgess Cooper.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.