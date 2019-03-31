Mary Furgess Cooper COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Furgess Cooper will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10 a.m.) in the First Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Serenity Section. A family visitation will be held Sunday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are her son, Ronald A. (Janice) Cooper, Sr.; daughter, Anita C. Adams; brothers, Frank (Deloris) Furgess and John (Alexzena) Furgess; sisters, Hattie F. Outlaw, Sarah Furgess, and Norma (Edward) Myers; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Benedict College in the name of Mary Furgess Cooper.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019