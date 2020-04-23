Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Crawford Gath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Crawford Gath ROCHESTER, NY - Mary Crawford Gath, beloved sister of Ida Crawford Stewart, passed away peacefully in her home in Rochester, New York, on April 11, 2020. She was born December 14, 1918, in Clinton, South Carolina, to the late Roy and Fannie May Wade Crawford. Mary was a graduate of Clinton High School and Winthrop College (now University) in Rock Hill, South Carolina. After earning her degree in education, she returned to Clinton to teach in Clinton High School. Following her marriage, she and her husband lived in Fairport, New York, and she taught school there until his death when she moved to Rochester, where she also taught school. Her career in education spanned 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Dorothy Crawford Herbert, a brother, James Wade Crawford, and her husband, Carl Gath. She is survived by her sister, Ida, of Clinton, South Carolina, a stepson, Hank Gath of Texas, and two step grandchildren. Mary was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She was a lovely, fun-loving, outgoing lady and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. At Mary's request there will be no service, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

