Mary D. Darby COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Mary D. "Lois" Gunter Darby will be held at 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Friday at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1609 Zion Ave., Columbia with burial at Zion Chapel Baptist Church # 1, 130 Walter Hills Road. Visitation for Ms. Darby will be held today 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Wendy Gunter, Sharon (Frank) Myers, Johnny (Keisha) Darby, Jr., Dana (Chad) Smith, Sr., and Katina (Edward) Simon; and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019