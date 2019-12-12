Mary D. Darby

Guest Book
  • "Miss you All my Love Doris Alston"
    - Doris Alston
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church
1609 Zion Ave
Columbia, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church
1609 Zion Ave
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary D. Darby COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Mary D. "Lois" Gunter Darby will be held at 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Friday at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1609 Zion Ave., Columbia with burial at Zion Chapel Baptist Church # 1, 130 Walter Hills Road. Visitation for Ms. Darby will be held today 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Wendy Gunter, Sharon (Frank) Myers, Johnny (Keisha) Darby, Jr., Dana (Chad) Smith, Sr., and Katina (Edward) Simon; and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.