Mary Elizabeth Harris Davis COLUMBIA - Mary Elizabeth Harris Davis was born on January 5, 1941. She was the eldest daughter of Albert Harris Junior and Francena Bannister Harris. Mary attended the public schools of Columbia, South Carolina where she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1960. Mary attended Philadelphia Bible College and Philadelphia Community College. Over the years Mary was a member of Holsey Community Methodist Episcopal Church, Ruffin Nichols African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bethel CME Church, and Community CME Church and served in various positions. Mary leaves to mourn her passing 10 children (9 living): Jennifer A. Mofield (Lewis); Maurice Harris (Angela); Odetta C. Harris (deceased); Marcus L. W. Harris; Jowana F. Wylie (LaMark); Kimberly Shadiyah Amin (Naim); Fredericka S. Roseborough (Bernard); Letisha J. Davis and Justin A. Hall; a brother Raymond Harris (Emily); 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, a host of loving nieces and nephews and a myriad of children from the neighborhood whom she adopted. Homegoing Services for Mary Elizabeth Harris Davis will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at Community CME Church, 4317 Ridgewood Avenue, Columbia with burial in Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be held today, 2-8pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.0004088680
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019