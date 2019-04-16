Mary Frances Derrick CHAPIN - Funeral services for Mary Frances Derrick, 91, of Chapin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Chapin, SC. Reverend Larry Hagerty will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. before the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Born March 17, 1928 to the late T. Jonas and Lilla Mae Slice, she passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She retired from General Electric in Irmo, SC. Frances was a life-long resident of Chapin and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother and homemaker. She loved her family and her garden. Surviving are her children, Mary Ann Bouknight, Shirley (Ricky) Lindler, Larry (Susan) Derrick, Brenda (Donnie) Slice and Tommy Derrick; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie B. "Pete" Derrick, her parents and 13 brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank MSA Hospice Care, especially Kelly Jo, Sherry, Melissa, Doris and Arlene. Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2019