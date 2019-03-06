Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dillard. View Sign

Mary Christina "Tina" Dillard COLUMBIA - Mary Christina "Tina" Dillard was born July 1, 1955 in Columbia, South Carolina to Allie Perkins Dillard and the late William Gardner "Bill" Dillard. Tina passed away March 2, 2019 after enduring a courageous battle with cancer for the past year and a half. Tina was a graduate of Lower Richland High School, and the University of South Carolina with a Masters in Education Degree, specializing in rehabilitation counseling. Tina retired from the South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in June 2010, and continued to serve the agency in a part time capacity for several years. During her career she also worked with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health for several years. Tina is survived by her husband of 41 years, Larry Allen Mitchell of Columbia, her mother Allie P. Dillard of Columbia, brother, William G. "Tony" Dillard of Winnsboro, and sister-in-law Ruby Charlotte Kelley of Winnsboro. She was predeceased by her father, and also by her brother John Mark Dillard, and sister Jennifer Bellemere Dillard, all of Columbia. The service for Tina will be held 1 o'clock, Friday, March 8th, at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, with the Rev. Dr. Ellen Fowler Skidmore officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Baldwin, Dr. Jill Sullivan, and also nurse Wendy and nurse Michelle of South Carolina Oncology Associates for their excellent and loving care. They would especially like to thank Dr. Harris Hartwell Parker III for his support from the onset of Tina's diagnosis, and for his special care at the end of her journey. The family would also like to thank Palmetto Health / Prisma Hospice for the care they provided during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church at 6500 N. Trenholm Rd., Columbia, SC 29206 Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

