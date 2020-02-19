Mary E. Davis LEESVILLE - Services for Mary E. Davis, 83, will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Leesville with the Rev. Charles Leonhardt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Autism Society, 806 12th St., West Columbia SC 29169. Mrs. Davis died Sunday February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late William and Susie Hammonds Terry. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesville and was a retired seamstress. Survivors include daughters, Denese Harris, Debra Scott, and Dale Davis, brother, Jack Terry, grandchildren Christian Styles, Jessica Harris, Jennifer Harris, April Wagner, John Scott and Mark Scott., 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Ricki Davis. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020