Mary Wilkes Eckles SPARTANBURG - Mary Wilkes Eckles, 95, widow of Ralph Bohlayer Eckles died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was a native of Fairfield County, SC, the daughter of the late Thomas Broome & Myrtle Henry Wilkes. She was in the class of 1941 at Monticello High School, inducted into the National Beta Club, and in the class of 1945 at Newberry College. She moved to Sanford, FL, in 1946 to serve as Director of Christian Education at the First Presbyterian Church of Sanford where she met her late husband. After marrying in 1951, Mr. & Mrs. Eckles moved to Ithica, NY, for him to attend graduate school at Cornell University. Upon receiving his MBA, the Eckles settled in Columbia, SC, where he served as Assistant City Planning Director. They moved to Spartanburg in 1960 when he was named Director of City Planning. Mary founded Merryland Playschool, Inc. in 1962, which she owned and directed until her retirement. She was a charter member of the Spartanburg Garden & Literature Club, served on the Spartanburg County Garden Club Council, and was a Board Member of the South Carolina Garden Club Council. In 1988, she was named the Garden Club Woman of the Year and Life Member. For many years she served as a daily volunteer at Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and as a music and garden therapy volunteer to Spartanburg area nursing homes. Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, the Ladies Chapel Sunday School Class, and Circle #8. Surviving family members include her son, Ralph B. Eckles, Jr. (Joan) of Hilton Head Island; their sons, Brian Benjamin Eckles and Charles Cody Eckles, both of Charleston, and Nathan Ryan Eckles of San Antonio, TX; her son, Thomas W. Eckles (Melanie) of Spartanburg; their children, Thomas Austin Eckles (Paige) of Greenville, Ashley E. Donley (Jonathan), and Mary-Allison E. Caudell (Spencer), both of Columbia; and great grandchildren: Aiden Wyatt Eckles, Thomas Brooks Eckles, Lillian Harrison Eckles, Piper Weston Donley, Pearson William Donley, Walker Mackie Caudell, and Melanie Ann Caudell. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, March 29, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, officiated by The Rev. Joanne Hull. Visitation will follow at the graveside. Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Eden Terrace for their love and care for Mary during her time there. Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019

