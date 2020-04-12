Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Graveside service 3:00 PM Elmwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Beth" Lambert COLUMBIA - Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Jordan Lambert, age 102, entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a short illness. She was born November 15, 1917, in Savannah, Georgia, to Emma Leath Jordan and Edward Ernest Jordan--who died in the Spanish Flu epidemic when Beth was 11 months old. After this, her mother, brother, and she moved to SC to live with various relatives in Mullins, Conway, and eventually Columbia. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1934, she completed the "Stenographic and Dictaphone Course of Study" at Bowen's Business College in August 1935. During this time, her mother became bedridden following an accident. Beth cared for her mother and began work as the first employee of the Employment Security Commission. She taught 3-year-old Sunday School at Shandon Methodist Church and volunteered at the VA Hospital as a Red Cross "Gray Lady" during WWII. Soon after her mother's death in 1954, she met Robert D. "Bob" Lambert, Jr., the chief engineer at WCOS Radio. Bob and Beth married in 1956, living in the house built by his parents in North Columbia. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and other handwork, and she loved the beach. She was a member of the USC Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Richland County Family and Community Leaders (formerly Extension Homemakers) and delivered Meals On Wheels for many years. At the age of 90, she joined a group at Drew Wellness Center several days a week for water aerobics and exercise classes. She was a member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities, including Vacation Bible School teacher, Brownie leader, and nursery worker. She enjoyed the BEES seniors' group meetings and trips. She was Treasurer of the Women in the Church for many years, and kept the books, as well as her own finances, without the use of a calculator, though when she was nearly 101, she acquired her own laptop, email address (

Elizabeth "Beth" Lambert COLUMBIA - Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Jordan Lambert, age 102, entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a short illness. She was born November 15, 1917, in Savannah, Georgia, to Emma Leath Jordan and Edward Ernest Jordan--who died in the Spanish Flu epidemic when Beth was 11 months old. After this, her mother, brother, and she moved to SC to live with various relatives in Mullins, Conway, and eventually Columbia. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1934, she completed the "Stenographic and Dictaphone Course of Study" at Bowen's Business College in August 1935. During this time, her mother became bedridden following an accident. Beth cared for her mother and began work as the first employee of the Employment Security Commission. She taught 3-year-old Sunday School at Shandon Methodist Church and volunteered at the VA Hospital as a Red Cross "Gray Lady" during WWII. Soon after her mother's death in 1954, she met Robert D. "Bob" Lambert, Jr., the chief engineer at WCOS Radio. Bob and Beth married in 1956, living in the house built by his parents in North Columbia. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and other handwork, and she loved the beach. She was a member of the USC Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Richland County Family and Community Leaders (formerly Extension Homemakers) and delivered Meals On Wheels for many years. At the age of 90, she joined a group at Drew Wellness Center several days a week for water aerobics and exercise classes. She was a member of Eau Claire Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities, including Vacation Bible School teacher, Brownie leader, and nursery worker. She enjoyed the BEES seniors' group meetings and trips. She was Treasurer of the Women in the Church for many years, and kept the books, as well as her own finances, without the use of a calculator, though when she was nearly 101, she acquired her own laptop, email address ( [email protected] ) and Facebook page (Miss Beth). She enjoyed an occasional game of Solitaire, but preferred to use the computer and her time for activities with more of a purpose! She was known for her faithful ministry of sending cards and notes, remembering birthdays of family and friends, as well as sending other cards and notes to loved ones and acquaintances in times of grief, discouragement, and celebration. As long as she was able, she provided comfort and support for many friends from the church and the community, giving rides to meetings and errands, or visiting in their homes or hospital. She liked to stay busy and lamented not being able to do as much as she used to, in her home and in her community. In her last months, she enjoyed lacing yarn around holes that were punched for her in seasonal paper plates, and she signed and gave away at least 100 of those decorations. Like Bob, her husband of 47 years, Beth was a prayer warrior for her family and friends. She appreciated good food and all of God's blessings great and small. She would quickly tell of God's care for her for 102 years, and how thankful and blessed she was. She is survived by her son Robert D. Lambert III, her daughter and son-in-law Mary Elizabeth L. McSwain and Timothy M. McSwain, and granddaughters Allison McSwain and Kelley McSwain, nephew Frank Jordan (Evon) and many cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, and husband. The family expresses appreciation to our many helpers for their loving care of Miss Beth. A small graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Monday, April 13, at 3:00 PM., and will be livestreamed on Dunbar Funeral Home-Devine Facebook page. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com or via the email/ FB page above. A Service of Worship and Remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eau Claire Presbyterian Church (P.O. Box 3156, Columbia SC 29230), Senior Resources COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund (2817 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205), or a . Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close