Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Landess COLUMBIA - Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Landess, age 80, died peacefully at home in Columbia on August 3. She was born October 15, 1939 near Ellenton, SC to Otis Algernon Dunbar and Elizabeth Mathis Dunbar. She graduated from Barnwell High School and earned a B.A. from Converse College. Shortly after her college graduation she married Thomas Hilditch Landess, and in 2011 they celebrated their 50-year anniversary. They and their children lived in Dallas, TX for 25 years, and belonged to St. Francis Episcopal Church. In Columbia, they were members of the Church of the Epiphany. Mary Beth Landess played the piano, sang in the church choir, was an accomplished cook who won awards for her baking, and an avid gardener. She also enjoyed playing bridge and reading, and was always the best source of etiquette advice for her daughters and their friends. Mrs. Landess was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Algernon Otis Dunbar. She is survived by her daughters Ashley and Kate of Columbia, son and daughter-in-law Allen and Joanie of New York City, and grandson Jack Lyddy of Wilmington, VT. Out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Anglican Cathedral Church of the Epiphany, at 2512 North Beltline Road, Columbia, 29204. BARR-PRICE FUNERAL HOME 803-356-4411



