Mary Elizabeth Fenters Tokunaga COLUMBIA Mary Elizabeth Fenters Tokunaga, 90, of Columbia, widow of Harry M. Tokunaga, Sr., died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Hemingway, SC, on October 15, 1928, she was a daughter of Davis Tilman and Eva Louise Bennett Fenters. Mary worked alongside her husband in their family business, Fairground Florist, for over 35 years. She deeply loved her husband, children, and entire family. Mary was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation for many years and attended until her health declined. Survivors include her sons, Harry M. Tokunaga, Jr. (Jean) of Little River, Reynolds F. Tokunaga (Terry) of Columbia; grandchildren, Kathi Johnson (Tracy), Kristi Tokunaga, Brooks Tokunaga, Hailey Tokunaga; great-grand-children, Bailey and Chloe Johnson; as well as a brother, Richard "Dick" Fenters, Sr. (Audrey). The funeral service for Mrs. Tokunaga will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday, June 13th, in the Chapel at Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia. Pastor Scott Lee, Dr. Don "Donnie" S. Fenters, Jr., DMIN, and Pastor Don "Trae" S. Fenters, III, will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Wednesday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard "Dick" Tokunaga, Ken Tokunaga, Jerry Fenters, Dave Fenters, Richard "Ricky" Fenters, Jr., and Nexsen Johnson, Jr. Mrs. Tokunaga's nieces and nephews are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on June 11, 2019