Mary Elizabeth "Linda" Henry COLUMBIA - Mary Elizabeth "Linda" Henry was born July 15, 1944 in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Mr. George V. Williams and Mrs. Doris Garris Williams. On April 2, 2020 at 1012 pm, the Lord in his infinite wisdom called her home to glory and she quietly went. Linda worked many years in the retail industry. In 2008, she relocated to Columbia, South Carolina to reside with her loving daughter. Linda leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving son Reginald M. Jordan; daughters, Linda N. Lewis and Pamela D. Jordan; grandchildren Quinnisha (Keith)Tutt, LaShaunda N. Toliver, Reginald Williams, Rufus D. Jordan, Jay Bradford, Ashtonette (Christopher) Singleton, Antonio T. Lewis, and N'Dajia Jordan; seven great-grandsons; sisters Gladys (Vernon) Montgomery, Shirley (Charles) Baines, Beatrice McDonald, Evelyn January, and Catreena Williams; and brothers Lee Vernon Williams and Archie (Wanda) Williams. The graveside service for Mary Henry will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9303 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020