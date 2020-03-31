Mary Elizabeth Jones Pound LEXINGTON - Mary Elizabeth Jones Pound, 71, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Coy N. and Rosie J. Jones and wife of the late Finley Daniel Pound. Mary was the caring and loving mother of 4 children: Ricky Pound (Denise) Pound, DeeDee (Mike) Sabbagha, Brian Pound, and Dannette (Todd) Brickle; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Finley; father, Coy; mother, Rosie; son, Brian Pound; brother, Coy Jones, Jr.; sister, Annette Morris; nephew, Lee Morris. Mary will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, and friends. There will be a celebration of life gathering announced at a later date. LOVE YOU MOM, FOREVER. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020