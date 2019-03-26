Mary Ella Washington

Mary Ella Glover Washington COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ella Glover Washington will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at St. Mark United Methodist Church, North, SC, with burial to follow in the Old Canaan Cemetery, North, SC. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 7:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019
