Mary Ella Glover Washington COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ella Glover Washington will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at St. Mark United Methodist Church, North, SC, with burial to follow in the Old Canaan Cemetery, North, SC. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 7:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019