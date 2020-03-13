Mary Ellen Green PELION Funeral services for Mary Ellen Green, 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with entombment to follow at the Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Green was born October 21, 1932 in Roanoke, VA and passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was a loving Army wife who loved to travel and will be deeply missed. Mrs. Green is survived by her spouse of 57 years, William "Bill" Green; sisters, Molly F. Williams of Lexington, SC, Betty Jean Hall of VA; sisters-in-law, Jennette McLaughlin, Judy Payne and Cecilia, all of NC. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020