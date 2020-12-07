1/
December 5, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Mary Ellen Sease departed this life and was welcomed into her heavenly home and the Glory of The Lord on December 5, 2020. Her beloved husband of 62 years, John A. Sease, was by her side, just as he was throughout their life together.
Mary was born in Lexington South Carolina to the late Willie and Macie Smith. Mary was one of six children and attended school in Lexington. Upon their marriage, Mary and John began their family, and were blessed with seven children. Mary and John are the cornerstone on which our family is built, with their quiet grace, strength, devotion, and love serving as a model for us all. Mary was a devoted member of Beulah United Methodist Church of Gilbert. Mary was a mother, homemaker, friend, and companion. Mary never failed to offer her love and support when times were hard. Mary always served as this family's guiding light, to help us find our way home.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband, John A. Sease; her children, Judy Smith, Debbie Sease, Peggy Sease, Connie Sease, Missy (Ricky) McMakin, Barry Sease, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Daniel Rodgers, Sons-in-law Jerry Ketcham and Stanley Jones; her brothers James Smith, William (Lettie-Mae) Smith, Judson (Jewel) Smith, her sisters Margaret (Heber) Burnett, and Betty (J.C.) Burnett.
Funeral Services will be provided by Barr-Price Funeral Home, B-L Chapel. All services will be held at the graveside at Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gilbert on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00pm with limited visitation to follow. The family requests that for the protection of all in attendance, that face coverings be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Beulah United Methodist Church in honor of Mary Ellen Sease.
Online register at Barr-Price.com


Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2020.
