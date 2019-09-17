Estelle Rhodes WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Mary Estelle Cheney Rhodes, 93, of West Columbia, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Washington, GA on October 28, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Hal Burnett and Mary Brake Cheney, and the widow of the late Alchron L. "Dusty" Rhodes. Estelle was a longtime member of Cayce United Methodist Church. She was the much loved matriarch of a large and extended family, and was always the glue that held the family together through generations. She is survived by her sons, R. L. "Dusty" Rhodes (Miley), and Donald Irvin Rhodes (Janet); a daughter, Barbara Sue Clark (Bill); grandchildren, Holly Sharpe (Todd), Brian E. Rhodes, Austin Rhodes (Katie), Mary Beth Owen, and Kenneth Clark; and great-grandchildren, Hanna Sharpe, Mary Caroline Owen, and Tripp Owen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Estelle was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Services for Mrs. Rhodes will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18th at Cayce United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Herlong. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019