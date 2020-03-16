Mary Heath Etheredge COLUMBIA - Mary Heath Etheredge, 73, of Columbia, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born on August 12, 1946, in Chester, SC, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Jackson Etheredge III. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth D. Harris, Sr. and Mary Miller Heath Harris. Ms. Etheredge was a teacher in Lexington-Richland School District 5 and a past president of the Autism Society. She was a charter member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and recently attended Northeast Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her children, Mary Campbell "Cam" Geliske (Karl), Thomas Jackson "Tom" Etheredge, IV, and Margaret Heath "Meg" Grassi (Dan); five grandchildren, Mary Kirkley Geliske, Campbell Erik Geliske, Mary Margaret "Garrett" Grassi, Gabriella Violet "Gabby" Grassi and Jackson Heath Grassi; brother, Kenneth Douglas Harris, Jr; sister, Betsy Harris Pappas; and loving companion, Mike Rogers. The funeral service for Ms. Etheredge will be held at 1 o'clock, Tuesday, March 17th, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. The Rev. Dr. Dale Welden and the Rev. Dr. George D. Crow, III, will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the mausoleum chapel. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of South Carolina, 1101 Harbor Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2020