Mary Eva Wells COLUMBIA - Mary Eva Wells, 84, died peacefully at Providence Hospital downtown, Columbia, South Carolina on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born on Friday, September 13, 1935 in Steadman, SC, she was a daughter of the late Woodard Gantt and Eva Padgett Gantt. Mrs. Wells attended a one room school with grades one through eight with 10 to 15 students overall and subsequently graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School. After leaving home, she had several administrative positions with small companies in the Batesburg-Leesville and Columbia area. She worked briefly in the Payroll Department and for many years in the Human Resources Department as a Benefits Counselor at the University of South Carolina. In 2000, she married Harry Wells. The couple travelled often and widely including coach trips through Europe, Turkey, and Egypt. Mary and Harry enjoyed their many cruises going to ports in Europe, Turkey, Egypt, Africa, South America, and the Caribbean. She is survived by her husband, Harry "Gene" Wells of Columbia; sons, McQueen "Mack" Smith, III of Columbia, SC, Mark McCloud Smith, of St. Augustine, FL; Wayne Wells and Bruce Wells of Columbia, SC, Rod Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Blair Wells of New Albany, IN; granddaughter, Carley Smith, of Charleston, SC; and sister, Barbara Aldridge of Lexington, SC. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Woodard Smith; sisters, Cleola Woodward and Francis Padgett; and brother, Chalmus Gantt. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for a later date at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family, and will announce further plans. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.
