Mary Evelyn McGuinn Batten COLUMBIA - Mary Evelyn McGuinn Batten of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born June 28, 1935 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Henry Earl and Kathleen Ashby McGuinn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Batten and siblings, Janet McGuinn Perks, Henry Earl McGuinn, Jr., Roger Dean McGuinn, Melvin Allen McGuinn, and Harry Samuel McGuinn. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Dalton (Jim) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Cullen Dalton of Columbia, SC and Angela Nichols (Ryan Sterritt); two great-grandchildren, Clementine and Gray Sterritt all of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Joan McGuinn Bradley of Malabar, Florida; and brother, Franklin Truman McGuinn of Gore, VA. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210. For online condolences visit

