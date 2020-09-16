Mary Evelyn Wilson Brown COLUMBIA - Mary Evelyn Wilson Brown, 73, died peacefully on September 13, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born on February 10, 1947, she was the daughter of David Washington Wilson and Emma Moseley. A graduate of Eau Claire High School, Mary grew up in Columbia, South Carolina with brother David Eugene; sister Nancy (Cropley); and twin sister Martha Louise (Sweat), with whom she had a close bond. She raised four children with former husband Chris L. Brown; daughters, Virginia "Ginger"(Eric) Bove, Barbara (Al) Kramer, Angela (Charles) McCall and son, Kevin (Krissy) Brown. Mary had five grandchildren, Wesley (Beth) Ramer, Lindsay Brown, Jeremy Bove, Molly McCall, and Macy McCall and four great-grandchildren who delighted her. She was dedicated to her home and family, proud of her children's accomplishments. As her children went through their higher grades, Mary lovingly aided special needs students at Spring Valley High School. Throughout their childhoods, she chaperoned their field trips and out-of-school activities, cooked for church suppers, and she enjoyed many friendships throughout her life. Mary was a three time cancer survivor with a fighting spirit each time. In her final years, she especially appreciated social time and cares and concerns with friends and staff at her residence, The Waterford (Senior Living Center) in Columbia. A private burial was held at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to The Waterford Activities Fund, 9370 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation assisted the family. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com