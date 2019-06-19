Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Anderson Wendt. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Anderson Wendt COLUMBIA - Mary Frances Anderson Wendt died on June 15, 2019 in Columbia, SC at age 93. She was born on May 13, 1926 in Columbia, SC to Ruth Kerr Anderson and James Macfie Anderson, who later became Mayor of Columbia (1950-1954). Mary Frances graduated from Dreher High School and Agnes Scott College, class of 1947. After returning to Columbia to work as a legal secretary she moved with friends to New York City in 1949 to seek adventure. Mary Frances soon met and fell in love with Bob Wendt from Mt. Kisco, NY, a young Marine Corps veteran of World War II who was attending Princeton University. Their wedding plans were delayed when Bob was called back into active duty during the Korean War. Mary Frances and Bob were married in March 1952 at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Bob started his lifelong career as a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch, and the two resided in Columbia where they raised a family of four children, Rob, Catherine, Jamie, and Edward. Mary Frances and Bob were devoted parents and the greatest of their many gifts to their children was education. Mary Frances was a stalwart grammarian who possessed an expansive vocabulary, which she instilled in her children from the time they were young. She was the unflagging enforcer of rules and manners; the instructor of moral conduct and life lessons. More than anything, she was a loving mother. Mary Frances was a devoted and active member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she was named an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women. Her church was the center of many family activities and a source of spiritual inspiration. Mary Frances was a member of many service and social organizations including the Junior League of Columbia. An avid gardener, she was a long-standing member of the Columbia Garden Club. She loved the natural world, as well as her pet cats and dogs. In the 1980s Mary Frances and Bob moved to the country near Blythewood, SC where they built a house surrounded by hay fields, forests, and horse farms. The bucolic setting brought Mary Frances much happiness. Mary Frances maintained contact with a wide circle of lifelong friends and extended relatives. Sometime after Bob's death in 1999 she moved to the Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community where she lived until her death, close to many of her friends and family. Mary Frances was a gracious, generous, and beautiful lady throughout her long life and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Robertson H. Wendt, Jr. and his wife Priscilla Hinde Wendt of Charleston, SC, Catherine McGregor Wendt of Columbia, SC, James Macfie Anderson Wendt of St. Simons Island, GA, and Edward Kirkpatrick Anderson Wendt of New York, NY; her granddaughter Allison McAuliffe Wendt of Berlin, Germany; and by nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robertson H. Wendt; her sister Ruth Anderson Johnston; and her brother James Macfie Anderson, Jr. A private graveside service will be held at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden followed by a reception for friends and family on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM in Guinyard Mansion at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Still Hopes Resident Assistance Fund or Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at

