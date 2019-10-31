Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Heriot Coker. View Sign Service Information Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory 304 N. Church St. Manning , SC 29102 (803)-435-2179 Funeral service 11:00 AM Pine Grove United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Heriot Coker TURBEVILLE Mary Frances Heriot Coker, 90, widow of Joseph Warren Coker, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at McLeod Health Clarendon. Born April 3, 1929, in St. Charles, she was a daughter of the late George Kirkpatrick Heriot and the late Elizabeth Wilson Brearley Heriot. She served as past state president of the Colonial Dames Society and was a member of the American Daughters of the Revolution and the French Huguenot Society. She retired from Clarendon District III School System where she served as a teacher and director of special services. She was an accomplished artist and she had a love for genealogy. She was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She is survived by two sons, Beau Coker (Bev) of Surfside Beach and Bob Coker (Christy) of Garden City; three sisters-in-law, Nancy C. McFaddin and Vera Mae Coker, both of Turbeville and Mary Heriot of Mayesville ; two nieces, Lee Wilson (Phil) of Goose Creek and Frankie Green (George) of Turbeville; nine grandchildren, Brett (Andrea), Patrick (Kacie), Dyson (Kelly Alyss), Trey (Nicole) and Erin Coker, Sarah Bradham Wortham (Nathan), Jody Strange (Claudia), John Patrick Green and Ashton Green; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ola Mae Pearson, Nancy Brayboy, Guadalupe, Ramone and Paulina Rodriguez and Myrtle Ann Gibbons. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth H. Tiller; a brother, George K. Heriot, Jr.; and a nephew, George K. Heriot III. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wade Everett and the Rev. Wright Turbeville officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Baird, Brad Coker, Bobby Williamson, Phil Wilson, Randy Wingard and Chad Morris. The family will receive friends at the residence, 1153 Coker Street, Turbeville. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 144, Turbeville, SC 29162 or Rembert Church Cemetery Association, c/o Tommy Scott, 7 Lakecrest Drive, Columbia, SC 29203 or , Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.

