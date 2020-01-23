Mary Frances Newnham COLUMBIA - Mary Frances Newnham, 81, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Monday, Jan. 20, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born April 1, 1938, in Asheville, North Carolina, to Richard S. Morris, Jr. and Elizabeth Biggerstaff Morris. She graduated from Dreher High School in 1956 and attended the University of South Carolina. Mary Frances retired from the South Carolina Wildlife Department (now South Carolina DNR) after 28 years of service. Continuing her service to the state of South Carolina, she returned to work for Senators John Drummond and James Waddell. Mary Frances loved to travel and traveled the world visiting all but one continent. Until recently, she enjoyed being on her high school reunion committee planning get togethers. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and her mother, Elizabeth, and her brothers, Charles and Richard. She is survived by her brother Joe, and three children, Cal, Chris, and Beth, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 2233, Beaufort, SC 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

