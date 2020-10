Mary "Sue" Davis GatesOctober 14, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Mary "Sue" Davis Gates, 93, of Lexington, SC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 14, 2020 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior.Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dutch Fork Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.To read the full obituary, please visit www.caughmanlexington.com