Mary Gault Smith ORANGEBURG, SC - Mary Gault Smith, 97, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away October 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Reverend William Harold Smith. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Nancy Freeman Stringer Chapel at the Methodist Oaks. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Mary was born in Jonesville, SC, daughter of the late Ashley Lee Gault and the late Mary Cunningham Gault. She was a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College, a member of St. George United Methodist Church, and served with her husband for almost forty years in his pastoral appointments across the state. Survivors include her two daughters-in-law, Gail T. Smith and Diana M. Smith; son-in-law, Stephen R. Downey; three grandsons, Christopher Smith (Sharon), Michael Smith, and Stephen R. Downey, Jr. (Lucy); great-grandchildren, USMC Lance Corporal Alexander Smith (Abigail), Haley Smith, and Stephen R. Downey, III.; and one niece, Judy Harris. She was predeceased by her children, William Herbert Smith, James Eugene Smith, and Yvonne Carole Downey. Memorials may be made to The Methodist Oaks, P. O. Box 9005, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019