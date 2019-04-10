Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary George. View Sign

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" George BLYTHEWOOD - Betty George of Blythewood, died peacefully on April 8, 2019, after her battle with Alzheimer's. Betty joins her parents Ellis and Ruth Thomas in heaven. She is survived by Leon O. George, her loving husband of 65 years. In addition to Leon, Betty is survived by her five children: Michael (Wendi), Mel (Becky), Mark (Jamie), Mary Elizabeth (David) and Melissa. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Michelle (Blair), Kristina, Megan, Joshua, Abby, Caleb, Amanda, Logan, Cameron, Trey, Zoe, Tyde, Tadd, Trey; and also, two great grandchildren: Colton and Arrington. Betty was born in Columbia on June 5, 1936. After her mother died, she and her father traveled to Europe for his career. After their return to Columbia, she met Leon who was in pharmacy school at USC. Betty and Leon were married in April of 1954 and Leon coaxed the city girl to move to Blythewood where they raised their five children. Betty loved to pick and cook fresh vegetables from the garden and sunbathe on the back patio. She also treasured the many summers spent at Pawleys Island in the Thomas Cottage with Leon and the kids. Betty enjoyed a long career in dentistry as a hygienist and chair-side assistant to Dr. Robert Buchanan in Blythewood and Dr. Malcom Gordon on Devine Street. She so enjoyed meeting and working with their patients. She also loved shopping on her lunch breaks and continued that passion for shopping with friends for years. Betty and Leon have been devoted members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood where they have volunteered and made many life-long friends. The George family would like to thank the staff of The Blake at Wood Creek Farms Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff of Heartstrings Hospice for their care and support. Appreciation also goes to members of Trinity for their continued support through visits and cards. The funeral service for Mrs. George will be held 1:30 o'clock, Thursday, April 11th, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road, Blythewood, with Pastors Clyde Scott and Bob Vincent officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016, or to the , SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 9210, or at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

