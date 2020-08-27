Mary Gerry Porter Berry WEST COLUMBIA - Mary Gerry Porter Berry, 89, of West Columbia, left this earth to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC on February 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late J. C. "Sapp" Porter and Thelma Price Porter. Mary was a faithful and devoted daughter and mother. She is survived by her sons, Randy Berry (Kim), and Steve Berry (Wilma); her sister, Sally Porter Douglas (Bobby); as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Jean Porter Lawson. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home- West Columbia, officiated by Rev. Mike Watson. Inurnment will follow in Lybrand Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1800 Nazareth Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com